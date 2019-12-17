Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) vs. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH): Comparing the Property Management Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares are down more than -25.41% this year and recently increased 1.20% or $0.13 to settle at $10.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), on the other hand, is up 204.57% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $63.93 and has returned 16.38% during the past week.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RLGY to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DCPH is expected to grow at a 22.09% annual rate. All else equal, DCPH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has an EBITDA margin of 10.02%. This suggests that RLGY underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RLGY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.22. Comparatively, DCPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.59.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RLGY has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 15.20 for DCPH. This means that DCPH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RLGY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.74 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DCPH. RLGY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RLGY trades at a forward P/E of 11.44, a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a P/B of 4.63, and a P/S of 118.68 for DCPH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RLGY is currently priced at a 15.26% to its one-year price target of 9.50. Comparatively, DCPH is 12% relative to its price target of 57.08. This suggests that DCPH is the better investment over the next year.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. RLGY has a short ratio of 10.97 compared to a short interest of 4.44 for DCPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DCPH.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) beats Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. DCPH is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. DCPH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DCPH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.