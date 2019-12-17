Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) vs. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI): Which is the Better Investment?

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares are up more than 89.36% this year and recently increased 1.40% or $1.59 to settle at $115.00. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI), on the other hand, is up 46.24% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $27.23 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect QRVO to grow earnings at a 11.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PEGI is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PEGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 68.84% for Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI). QRVO’s ROI is 4.60% while PEGI has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that QRVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEGI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. QRVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, PEGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, QRVO’s free cash flow was 4.25% while PEGI converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QRVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. QRVO has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 0.30 for PEGI. This means that QRVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QRVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 3.25 for PEGI. PEGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QRVO trades at a forward P/E of 17.43, a P/B of 3.16, and a P/S of 4.39, compared to a forward P/E of 373.01, a P/B of 3.37, and a P/S of 5.28 for PEGI. QRVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. QRVO is currently priced at a 15.38% to its one-year price target of 99.67. Comparatively, PEGI is 2.18% relative to its price target of 26.65. This suggests that PEGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. QRVO has a beta of 1.11 and PEGI’s beta is 1.02. PEGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. QRVO has a short ratio of 2.41 compared to a short interest of 2.35 for PEGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEGI.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) beats Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QRVO generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QRVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,