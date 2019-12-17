Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) vs. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Comparing the Life Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares are up more than 15.87% this year and recently increased 0.37% or $0.35 to settle at $94.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), on the other hand, is down -11.89% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $39.26 and has returned -2.44% during the past week.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PRU to grow earnings at a 6.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PLAY is expected to grow at a 4.58% annual rate. All else equal, PRU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.63% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY). PRU’s ROI is 5.60% while PLAY has a ROI of 16.70%. The interpretation is that PLAY’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PRU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +16.91. Comparatively, PLAY’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, PRU’s free cash flow was 10.79% while PLAY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PRU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PRU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 4.43 for PLAY. PLAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PRU trades at a forward P/E of 7.58, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.59, compared to a forward P/E of 13.02, a P/B of 8.21, and a P/S of 0.94 for PLAY. PRU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PRU is currently priced at a -4.13% to its one-year price target of 98.56. Comparatively, PLAY is -12.23% relative to its price target of 44.73. This suggests that PLAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PRU has a beta of 1.60 and PLAY’s beta is 0.82. PLAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PRU has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 8.35 for PLAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRU.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRU is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PRU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PRU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.