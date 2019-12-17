PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Go Head-to-head

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shares are up more than 30.34% this year and recently increased 0.18% or $0.24 to settle at $133.25. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), on the other hand, is up 111.86% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $198.24 and has returned 4.92% during the past week.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PPG to grow earnings at a 8.37% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OLED is expected to grow at a 45.38% annual rate. All else equal, OLED’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 47.55% for Universal Display Corporation (OLED). PPG’s ROI is 14.20% while OLED has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that PPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than OLED’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.42. Comparatively, OLED’s free cash flow per share was +0.94. On a percent-of-sales basis, PPG’s free cash flow was 3.72% while OLED converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PPG has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 4.90 for OLED. This means that OLED can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OLED. PPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PPG trades at a forward P/E of 19.37, a P/B of 6.02, and a P/S of 2.10, compared to a forward P/E of 48.72, a P/B of 11.84, and a P/S of 25.18 for OLED. PPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PPG is currently priced at a 0.45% to its one-year price target of 132.65. Comparatively, OLED is -6% relative to its price target of 210.90. This suggests that OLED is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PPG has a beta of 1.24 and OLED’s beta is 1.50. PPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PPG has a short ratio of 4.78 compared to a short interest of 2.16 for OLED. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OLED.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) beats Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PPG generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,