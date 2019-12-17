Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) and Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Go Head-to-head

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) shares are up more than 49.71% this year and recently increased 2.27% or $1.07 to settle at $48.31. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT), on the other hand, is up 18.50% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $42.78 and has returned 4.37% during the past week.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) and Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PFGC to grow earnings at a 11.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AVT is expected to grow at a 10.40% annual rate. All else equal, PFGC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.51% for Avnet, Inc. (AVT). PFGC’s ROI is 8.80% while AVT has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that PFGC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PFGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.58. Comparatively, AVT’s free cash flow per share was +1.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, PFGC’s free cash flow was 0.31% while AVT converted 0.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PFGC has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.20 for AVT. This means that AVT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PFGC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.79 versus a D/E of 0.46 for AVT. PFGC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PFGC trades at a forward P/E of 21.10, a P/B of 3.77, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 13.73, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 0.23 for AVT. PFGC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PFGC is currently priced at a -7.1% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, AVT is 12.17% relative to its price target of 38.14. This suggests that PFGC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PFGC has a beta of 0.64 and AVT’s beta is 1.33. PFGC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PFGC has a short ratio of 0.93 compared to a short interest of 3.78 for AVT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PFGC.

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) beats Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AVT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,