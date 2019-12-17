Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) vs. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG): Comparing the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares are down more than -1.93% this year and recently increased 1.00% or $0.1 to settle at $10.15. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), on the other hand, is up 8.18% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $36.91 and has returned 0.52% during the past week.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PTEN to grow earnings at a 22.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HOG is expected to grow at a 8.50% annual rate. All else equal, PTEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.85% for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG). PTEN’s ROI is -6.00% while HOG has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that HOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTEN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PTEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, HOG’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTEN’s free cash flow was 4.21% while HOG converted 4.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PTEN has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.10 for HOG. This means that PTEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PTEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 4.03 for HOG. HOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PTEN trades at a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.74, compared to a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 3.14, and a P/S of 1.07 for HOG. PTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PTEN is currently priced at a 2.42% to its one-year price target of 9.91. Comparatively, HOG is -4.13% relative to its price target of 38.50. This suggests that HOG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PTEN has a beta of 1.66 and HOG’s beta is 1.17. HOG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PTEN has a short ratio of 4.74 compared to a short interest of 9.96 for HOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PTEN.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) beats Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTEN is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PTEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.