Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) vs. Bilibili Inc. (BILI): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares are up more than 9.14% this year and recently increased 1.75% or $0.3 to settle at $17.44. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), on the other hand, is up 23.10% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $17.96 and has returned 5.71% during the past week.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PE to grow earnings at a 23.91% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) has an EBITDA margin of 65.08%. This suggests that PE underlying business is more profitable PE’s ROI is 6.70% while BILI has a ROI of -10.90%. The interpretation is that PE’s business generates a higher return on investment than BILI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, BILI’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, PE’s free cash flow was -2.25% while BILI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BILI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.60 for BILI. This means that BILI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BILI. PE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PE trades at a forward P/E of 10.42, a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 2.94, compared to a P/B of 5.44, and a P/S of 6.78 for BILI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PE is currently priced at a -28.14% to its one-year price target of 24.27. Comparatively, BILI is -12.22% relative to its price target of 20.46. This suggests that PE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PE has a short ratio of 1.82 compared to a short interest of 7.05 for BILI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PE.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) beats Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BILI is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.