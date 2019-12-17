Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) vs. Polaris Inc. (PII): Comparing the Telecom Services – Domestic Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares are down more than -75.19% this year and recently increased 1.67% or $0.01 to settle at $0.42. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), on the other hand, is up 30.23% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $99.86 and has returned 3.70% during the past week.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, PII is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, PII’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 10.75% for Polaris Inc. (PII). TEUM’s ROI is -10.90% while PII has a ROI of 13.90%. The interpretation is that PII’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEUM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TEUM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, PII’s free cash flow per share was +2.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEUM’s free cash flow was -0.02% while PII converted 2.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TEUM has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.10 for PII. This means that TEUM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEUM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 1.76 for PII. PII is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEUM trades at a forward P/E of 2.80, a P/B of 0.27, and a P/S of 0.61, compared to a forward P/E of 14.61, a P/B of 6.06, and a P/S of 0.95 for PII. TEUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TEUM is currently priced at a -90.93% to its one-year price target of 4.63. Comparatively, PII is -10.84% relative to its price target of 112.00. This suggests that TEUM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TEUM has a beta of 0.98 and PII’s beta is 1.46. TEUM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TEUM has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 4.20 for PII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEUM.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) beats Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEUM higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TEUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TEUM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TEUM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.