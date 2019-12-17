ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Go Head-to-head

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares are up more than 42.10% this year and recently increased 1.43% or $0.33 to settle at $23.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), on the other hand, is up 41.42% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $27.62 and has returned 1.92% during the past week.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ON to grow earnings at a 1.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WPM is expected to grow at a 19.67% annual rate. All else equal, WPM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has an EBITDA margin of 19.61%. This suggests that ON underlying business is more profitable ON’s ROI is 11.40% while WPM has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that ON’s business generates a higher return on investment than WPM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, WPM’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, ON’s free cash flow was 2.24% while WPM converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ON has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 4.70 for WPM. This means that WPM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.20 for WPM. ON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ON trades at a forward P/E of 14.43, a P/B of 3.00, and a P/S of 1.72, compared to a forward P/E of 31.53, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 14.78 for WPM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ON is currently priced at a -1.18% to its one-year price target of 23.74. Comparatively, WPM is -21.4% relative to its price target of 35.14. This suggests that WPM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ON has a beta of 2.21 and WPM’s beta is -0.11. WPM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ON has a short ratio of 5.23 compared to a short interest of 4.30 for WPM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WPM.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) beats ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WPM is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WPM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WPM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.