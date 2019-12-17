Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) vs. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares are up more than 26.18% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $0.88 to settle at $58.13. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), on the other hand, is up 105.83% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $1.51 and has returned 70.62% during the past week.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NVO to grow earnings at a 9.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NVO’s ROI is 73.10% while CTIC has a ROI of -45.20%. The interpretation is that NVO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTIC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NVO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.10. Comparatively, CTIC’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVO’s free cash flow was 42.94% while CTIC converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NVO has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.80 for CTIC. This means that CTIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.33 for CTIC. CTIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVO trades at a forward P/E of 21.62, a P/B of 17.46, and a P/S of 6.04, compared to a P/B of 2.75, and a P/S of 5.02 for CTIC. NVO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NVO is currently priced at a -7.33% to its one-year price target of 62.73. Comparatively, CTIC is -62.25% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that CTIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NVO has a beta of 0.60 and CTIC’s beta is 1.72. NVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NVO has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 0.65 for CTIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTIC.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) beats Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTIC is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, CTIC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CTIC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CTIC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.