NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) vs. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Which is the Better Investment?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), on the other hand, is up 12.32% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $93.72 and has returned -3.91% during the past week.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, TSCO is expected to grow at a 11.50% annual rate. All else equal, TSCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.14% for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, TSCO’s free cash flow per share was -0.31.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NG has a current ratio of 51.50 compared to 1.60 for TSCO. This means that NG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.45 for TSCO. NG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NG trades at a P/B of 17.00, compared to a forward P/E of 17.86, a P/B of 7.47, and a P/S of 1.38 for TSCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NG has a beta of -0.38 and TSCO’s beta is 1.01. NG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NG has a short ratio of 8.59 compared to a short interest of 1.60 for TSCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSCO.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) beats NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. TSCO has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. Finally, TSCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.