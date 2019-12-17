Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) vs. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares are down more than -5.73% this year and recently increased 2.79% or $0.42 to settle at $15.47. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), on the other hand, is up 60.64% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $16.08 and has returned 2.16% during the past week.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 0.08% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MYOV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.77. Comparatively, OSW’s free cash flow per share was +0.21.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. MYOV has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.00 for OSW. This means that MYOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MYOV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.81 versus a D/E of 0.35 for OSW. MYOV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MYOV trades at a P/B of 81.42, compared to a forward P/E of 27.35, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 2.29 for OSW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MYOV is currently priced at a -40.89% to its one-year price target of 26.17. Comparatively, OSW is -8.11% relative to its price target of 17.50. This suggests that MYOV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MYOV has a short ratio of 1.30 compared to a short interest of 23.26 for OSW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MYOV.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) beats OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MYOV generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MYOV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MYOV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MYOV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.