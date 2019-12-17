Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is better stock pick than At Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. have increased by more than 66.85% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.40% or $1.74 and now trades at $52.94. The shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST), has jumped by 1.97% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $28.50 and have been able to report a change of 3.37% over the past one week.

The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. and Envista Holdings Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MU has an EBITDA margin of 54.04%, this implies that the underlying business of MU is more profitable. The ROI of MU is 15.00% while that of NVST is 4.70%. These figures suggest that MU ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NVST.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MU’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.85, while that of NVST is positive 3.35.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MU is 2.60 and that of NVST is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for MU to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NVST. The debt ratio of MU is 0.16 compared to 0.41 for NVST. NVST can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MU.

MU currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.01, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 2.50 while NVST trades at a forward P/E of 16.67, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 1.64. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MU is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MU is currently at a -3.62% to its one-year price target of 54.93. Looking at its rival pricing, NVST is at a -12.47% relative to its price target of 32.56.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MU is given a 2.40 while 1.80 placed for NVST. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MU stocks.

Conclusion

The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. defeats that of Envista Holdings Corporation when the two are compared, with MU taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. MU happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MU is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MU is better on when it is viewed on short interest.