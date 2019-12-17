Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Go Head-to-head

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) shares are up more than 37.84% this year and recently increased 1.40% or $0.27 to settle at $19.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is down -1.70% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $21.40 and has returned -9.82% during the past week.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MFC to grow earnings at a 8.82% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATI is expected to grow at a 14.20% annual rate. All else equal, ATI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.98% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). MFC’s ROI is 10.50% while ATI has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that MFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.66. Comparatively, ATI’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, MFC’s free cash flow was 17.22% while ATI converted 1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.72 for ATI. ATI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MFC trades at a forward P/E of 6.23, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 0.66, compared to a forward P/E of 12.22, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.68 for ATI. MFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MFC is currently priced at a -17.15% to its one-year price target of 23.61. Comparatively, ATI is -20.45% relative to its price target of 26.90. This suggests that ATI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MFC has a beta of 1.43 and ATI’s beta is 2.33. MFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MFC has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 13.28 for ATI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MFC.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) beats Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MFC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.