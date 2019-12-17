Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) vs. RPT Realty (RPT): Which is the Better Investment?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares are up more than 8.83% this year and recently increased 2.78% or $0.33 to settle at $12.20. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT), on the other hand, is up 21.92% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $14.57 and has returned -0.34% during the past week.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, RPT is expected to grow at a -4.03% annual rate. All else equal, MGY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.82% for RPT Realty (RPT). MGY’s ROI is 16.40% while RPT has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that MGY’s business generates a higher return on investment than RPT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MGY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, RPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, MGY’s free cash flow was 0.01% while RPT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MGY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 1.38 for RPT. RPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MGY trades at a forward P/E of 35.88, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 3.33, compared to a forward P/E of 108.73, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 4.93 for RPT. MGY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MGY is currently priced at a -13.96% to its one-year price target of 14.18. Comparatively, RPT is 15.63% relative to its price target of 12.60. This suggests that MGY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MGY has a short ratio of 16.01 compared to a short interest of 9.89 for RPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RPT.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) beats RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MGY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MGY is more undervalued relative to its price target.