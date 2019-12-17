Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) vs. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares are up more than 79.70% this year and recently increased 1.42% or $1.06 to settle at $75.49. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), on the other hand, is up 27.43% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $190.56 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LITE to grow earnings at a 14.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NSC is expected to grow at a 10.15% annual rate. All else equal, LITE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.33% for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). LITE’s ROI is -1.10% while NSC has a ROI of 11.90%. The interpretation is that NSC’s business generates a higher return on investment than LITE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LITE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.84. Comparatively, NSC’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, LITE’s free cash flow was 4.14% while NSC converted 2.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LITE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LITE has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 0.70 for NSC. This means that LITE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LITE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.55 versus a D/E of 0.78 for NSC. NSC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LITE trades at a forward P/E of 13.62, a P/B of 3.72, and a P/S of 3.54, compared to a forward P/E of 16.82, a P/B of 3.28, and a P/S of 4.33 for NSC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LITE is currently priced at a 0.24% to its one-year price target of 75.31. Comparatively, NSC is -6.39% relative to its price target of 203.57. This suggests that NSC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. LITE has a beta of 1.32 and NSC’s beta is 1.37. LITE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LITE has a short ratio of 4.31 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for NSC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NSC.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) beats Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LITE is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LITE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,