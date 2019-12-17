Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) vs. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): Breaking Down the Building Materials Wholesale Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares are up more than 28.31% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.01 to settle at $28.51. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), on the other hand, is down -1.05% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $90.44 and has returned 4.70% during the past week.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) are the two most active stocks in the Building Materials Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LPX to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INGR is expected to grow at a 1.90% annual rate. All else equal, LPX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.03% for Ingredion Incorporated (INGR). LPX’s ROI is 19.70% while INGR has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that LPX’s business generates a higher return on investment than INGR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, INGR’s free cash flow per share was +1.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPX’s free cash flow was 0.17% while INGR converted 2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INGR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. LPX has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 2.40 for INGR. This means that LPX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LPX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.80 for INGR. INGR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LPX trades at a forward P/E of 16.26, a P/B of 2.85, and a P/S of 1.44, compared to a forward P/E of 13.15, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 1.08 for INGR. LPX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LPX is currently priced at a -12.28% to its one-year price target of 32.50. Comparatively, INGR is 0.86% relative to its price target of 89.67. This suggests that LPX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. LPX has a beta of 1.44 and INGR’s beta is 0.82. INGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LPX has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 7.50 for INGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPX.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) beats Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LPX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. LPX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LPX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.