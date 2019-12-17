Liberty Property Trust (LPT) vs. Aduro BioTech, Inc. (ADRO): Breaking Down the REIT – Office Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) shares are up more than 42.07% this year and recently decreased -0.32% or -$0.19 to settle at $59.50. Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), on the other hand, is down -57.95% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $1.11 and has returned -5.93% during the past week.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LPT to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADRO is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, ADRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Liberty Property Trust (LPT) has an EBITDA margin of 81.06%. This suggests that LPT underlying business is more profitable LPT’s ROI is 0.80% while ADRO has a ROI of -74.30%. The interpretation is that LPT’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADRO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LPT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, ADRO’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ADRO converted -0.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LPT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LPT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ADRO. LPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LPT trades at a forward P/E of 39.40, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 14.29, compared to a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 5.74 for ADRO. LPT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LPT is currently priced at a 4.39% to its one-year price target of 57.00. Comparatively, ADRO is -84.14% relative to its price target of 7.00. This suggests that ADRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LPT has a beta of 0.80 and ADRO’s beta is 1.47. LPT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LPT has a short ratio of 2.90 compared to a short interest of 2.46 for ADRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADRO.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) beats Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADRO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ADRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ADRO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADRO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.