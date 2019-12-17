Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) vs. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): Which is the Better Investment?

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares are up more than 3.14% this year and recently decreased -0.09% or -$0.02 to settle at $22.01. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), on the other hand, is down -24.35% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $20.22 and has returned 9.53% during the past week.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, HIIQ is expected to grow at a 10.38% annual rate. All else equal, HIIQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.79% for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ). LBTYA’s ROI is 1.00% while HIIQ has a ROI of 16.80%. The interpretation is that HIIQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than LBTYA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LBTYA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, HIIQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, LBTYA’s free cash flow was 2.7% while HIIQ converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LBTYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.99 versus a D/E of 2.03 for HIIQ. HIIQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LBTYA trades at a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 1.16, compared to a forward P/E of 4.26, a P/B of 2.89, and a P/S of 0.82 for HIIQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LBTYA is currently priced at a -24% to its one-year price target of 28.96. Comparatively, HIIQ is -63.82% relative to its price target of 55.88. This suggests that HIIQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. LBTYA has a beta of 1.38 and HIIQ’s beta is 1.32. HIIQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LBTYA has a short ratio of 5.74 compared to a short interest of 12.70 for HIIQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LBTYA.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) beats Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIIQ has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. HIIQ is more undervalued relative to its price target.