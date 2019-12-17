Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Go Head-to-head

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares are down more than -16.20% this year and recently decreased -0.95% or -$0.18 to settle at $18.78. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA), on the other hand, is down -11.68% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $27.60 and has returned 2.79% during the past week.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LEVI to grow earnings at a 4.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CENTA is expected to grow at a 7.20% annual rate. All else equal, CENTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LEVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, CENTA’s free cash flow per share was +1.79. On a percent-of-sales basis, LEVI’s free cash flow was -0.14% while CENTA converted 4.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CENTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LEVI trades at a forward P/E of 16.12, a P/B of 5.06, and a P/S of 1.24, compared to a forward P/E of 15.51, a P/B of 1.56, and a P/S of 0.50 for CENTA. LEVI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LEVI is currently priced at a -17.85% to its one-year price target of 22.86. Comparatively, CENTA is -9.51% relative to its price target of 30.50. This suggests that LEVI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LEVI has a short ratio of 4.67 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for CENTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CENTA.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) beats Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CENTA generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CENTA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CENTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.