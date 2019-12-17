Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) vs. Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO): Which is the Better Investment?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares are up more than 186.99% this year and recently increased 3.60% or $0.69 to settle at $19.86. Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO), on the other hand, is up 125.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.97 and has returned 204.59% during the past week.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LSCC to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.29% for Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LSCC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.11. Comparatively, TCCO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, LSCC’s free cash flow was 0% while TCCO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LSCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. LSCC has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 2.30 for TCCO. This means that LSCC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LSCC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TCCO. LSCC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LSCC trades at a forward P/E of 29.69, a P/B of 8.52, and a P/S of 6.79, compared to a P/B of 9.33, and a P/S of 2.27 for TCCO. LSCC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LSCC is currently priced at a -8.52% to its one-year price target of 21.71.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LSCC has a beta of 1.31 and TCCO’s beta is 1.22. TCCO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LSCC has a short ratio of 5.10 compared to a short interest of 0.00 for TCCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TCCO.

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) beats Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TCCO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TCCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, TCCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.