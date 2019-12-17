Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) vs. The Lovesac Company (LOVE): Comparing the Investment Brokerage – Regional Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares are up more than 32.74% this year and recently increased 0.37% or $0.08 to settle at $21.57. The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE), on the other hand, is down -51.83% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $11.05 and has returned -24.47% during the past week.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect JEF to grow earnings at a 18.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LOVE is expected to grow at a 37.50% annual rate. All else equal, LOVE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. JEF’s ROI is 2.40% while LOVE has a ROI of -9.00%. The interpretation is that JEF’s business generates a higher return on investment than LOVE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. JEF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.28. Comparatively, LOVE’s free cash flow per share was -1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, JEF’s free cash flow was 42.07% while LOVE converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JEF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JEF has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.60 for LOVE. This means that LOVE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JEF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.93 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LOVE. JEF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JEF trades at a forward P/E of 15.28, a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 1.41, compared to a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 0.91 for LOVE. JEF is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. JEF is currently priced at a -13.72% to its one-year price target of 25.00. Comparatively, LOVE is -63.37% relative to its price target of 30.17. This suggests that LOVE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. JEF has a short ratio of 1.92 compared to a short interest of 9.35 for LOVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JEF.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LOVE generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LOVE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, LOVE is more undervalued relative to its price target.