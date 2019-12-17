J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) vs. Equity Residential (EQR): Comparing the Department Stores Industry’s Most Active Stocks

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) shares are up more than 5.77% this year and recently decreased -0.90% or -$0.01 to settle at $1.10. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), on the other hand, is up 23.47% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $81.50 and has returned -3.61% during the past week.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, EQR is expected to grow at a 2.70% annual rate. All else equal, EQR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 67.55% for Equity Residential (EQR). JCP’s ROI is -0.30% while EQR has a ROI of 4.50%. The interpretation is that EQR’s business generates a higher return on investment than JCP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. JCP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.21. Comparatively, EQR’s free cash flow per share was +0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, JCP’s free cash flow was -3.22% while EQR converted 5.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

JCP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.79 versus a D/E of 0.89 for EQR. JCP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

JCP trades at a P/B of 0.41, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 55.37, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 11.44 for EQR. JCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.60 for JCP and 2.90 for EQR, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JCP.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. JCP has a beta of 1.64 and EQR’s beta is 0.45. EQR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. JCP has a short ratio of 14.79 compared to a short interest of 3.21 for EQR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQR.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) beats J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. EQR higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, EQR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.