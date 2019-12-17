Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) vs. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Comparing the Lodging Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares are up more than 27.28% this year and recently decreased -1.17% or -$0.43 to settle at $36.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), on the other hand, is down -17.22% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $46.05 and has returned 4.45% during the past week.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HTHT to grow earnings at a 9.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SIX is expected to grow at a 6.30% annual rate. All else equal, HTHT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 34.84% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). HTHT’s ROI is 11.10% while SIX has a ROI of 29.30%. The interpretation is that SIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTHT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, HTHT’s free cash flow was 0% while SIX converted 8.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HTHT has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.20 for SIX. This means that SIX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HTHT trades at a forward P/E of 33.62, a P/B of 9.80, and a P/S of 6.44, compared to a forward P/E of 16.44, and a P/S of 2.62 for SIX. HTHT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HTHT is currently priced at a -1.91% to its one-year price target of 37.15. Comparatively, SIX is -15.29% relative to its price target of 54.36. This suggests that SIX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HTHT has a beta of 1.79 and SIX’s beta is 0.93. SIX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HTHT has a short ratio of 12.68 compared to a short interest of 3.05 for SIX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SIX.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) beats Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SIX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SIX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SIX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.