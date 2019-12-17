Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) vs. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI): Which is the Better Investment?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares are up more than 11.60% this year and recently increased 0.29% or $0.2 to settle at $68.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), on the other hand, is up 209.53% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $33.77 and has returned 13.97% during the past week.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) and ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HSIC to grow earnings at a 2.55% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) has an EBITDA margin of 7.78%. This suggests that HSIC underlying business is more profitable HSIC’s ROI is 12.00% while CCXI has a ROI of -117.10%. The interpretation is that HSIC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCXI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HSIC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.44. Comparatively, CCXI’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, HSIC’s free cash flow was 1.6% while CCXI converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HSIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HSIC has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 3.10 for CCXI. This means that CCXI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HSIC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.32 for CCXI. HSIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HSIC trades at a forward P/E of 18.54, a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a P/B of 31.86, and a P/S of 58.90 for CCXI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HSIC is currently priced at a 0.42% to its one-year price target of 68.40. Comparatively, CCXI is -26.59% relative to its price target of 46.00. This suggests that CCXI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HSIC has a beta of 0.85 and CCXI’s beta is 2.19. HSIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HSIC has a short ratio of 17.50 compared to a short interest of 3.28 for CCXI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCXI.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) beats ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HSIC is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HSIC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,