Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) vs. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK): Which is the Better Investment?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares are down more than -11.54% this year and recently increased 0.76% or $0.32 to settle at $42.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), on the other hand, is up 5.66% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $34.35 and has returned 3.00% during the past week.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) and Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HP to grow earnings at a 70.95% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.59% for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK). HP’s ROI is 0.90% while DK has a ROI of 14.20%. The interpretation is that DK’s business generates a higher return on investment than HP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, DK’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, HP’s free cash flow was 2.4% while DK converted 0.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HP has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.30 for DK. This means that HP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.12 versus a D/E of 1.18 for DK. DK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HP trades at a forward P/E of 63.30, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.66, compared to a forward P/E of 10.59, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.27 for DK. HP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HP is currently priced at a -4.55% to its one-year price target of 44.43. Comparatively, DK is -19.04% relative to its price target of 42.43. This suggests that DK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HP has a beta of 1.66 and DK’s beta is 1.62. DK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HP has a short ratio of 3.56 compared to a short interest of 5.21 for DK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HP.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) beats Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HP is growing fastly, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, HP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.