HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Go Head-to-head

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares are up more than 15.44% this year and recently increased 0.57% or $0.81 to settle at $143.67. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), on the other hand, is down -57.89% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $8.57 and has returned 11.52% during the past week.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are the two most active stocks in the Hospitals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HCA to grow earnings at a 9.92% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) has an EBITDA margin of 17.1%. This suggests that HCA underlying business is more profitable HCA’s ROI is 18.40% while PBYI has a ROI of -55.70%. The interpretation is that HCA’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBYI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HCA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.45. Comparatively, PBYI’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, HCA’s free cash flow was 1.78% while PBYI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HCA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.70 for PBYI. This means that PBYI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HCA trades at a forward P/E of 12.38, and a P/S of 0.98, compared to a P/B of 19.48, and a P/S of 1.18 for PBYI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HCA is currently priced at a -9.62% to its one-year price target of 158.96. Comparatively, PBYI is -29.35% relative to its price target of 12.13. This suggests that PBYI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HCA has a beta of 0.92 and PBYI’s beta is 1.65. HCA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HCA has a short ratio of 2.63 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for PBYI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HCA.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) beats Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HCA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.