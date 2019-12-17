GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) vs. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX): Which is the Better Investment?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shares are up more than 3.58% this year and recently increased 1.07% or $0.72 to settle at $67.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), on the other hand, is up 19.78% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $269.88 and has returned 4.65% during the past week.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GDDY to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BDX is expected to grow at a 9.57% annual rate. All else equal, GDDY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.53% for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). GDDY’s ROI is 5.00% while BDX has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that GDDY’s business generates a higher return on investment than BDX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GDDY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.96. Comparatively, BDX’s free cash flow per share was +2.79. On a percent-of-sales basis, GDDY’s free cash flow was 6.22% while BDX converted 4.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDDY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GDDY has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.20 for BDX. This means that BDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GDDY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.60 versus a D/E of 0.92 for BDX. GDDY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GDDY trades at a forward P/E of 64.24, a P/B of 17.79, and a P/S of 4.05, compared to a forward P/E of 19.28, a P/B of 3.46, and a P/S of 4.22 for BDX. GDDY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GDDY is currently priced at a -21.46% to its one-year price target of 86.54. Comparatively, BDX is 0.33% relative to its price target of 269.00. This suggests that GDDY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GDDY has a beta of 0.67 and BDX’s beta is 1.07. GDDY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GDDY has a short ratio of 5.01 compared to a short interest of 3.27 for BDX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BDX.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) beats GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BDX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BDX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, BDX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.