Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Go Head-to-head

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares are up more than 90.16% this year and recently increased 1.53% or $1.18 to settle at $78.06. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), on the other hand, is up 13.92% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $57.45 and has returned -5.34% during the past week.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GBT to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CSOD is expected to grow at a 43.65% annual rate. All else equal, CSOD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we'll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, CSOD’s free cash flow per share was +0.29.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GBT has a current ratio of 14.90 compared to 1.50 for CSOD. This means that GBT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CSOD. GBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GBT trades at a P/B of 7.13, compared to a forward P/E of 37.04, a P/B of 26.60, and a P/S of 6.09 for CSOD. GBT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GBT is currently priced at a -22.09% to its one-year price target of 100.19. Comparatively, CSOD is -13.31% relative to its price target of 66.27. This suggests that GBT is the better investment over the next year.

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GBT has a beta of 1.69 and CSOD’s beta is 1.16. CSOD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GBT has a short ratio of 7.76 compared to a short interest of 3.24 for CSOD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSOD.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) beats Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GBT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GBT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GBT is more undervalued relative to its price target.