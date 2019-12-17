General Mills, Inc. (GIS) vs. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Breaking Down the Processed & Packaged Goods Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up more than 34.51% this year and recently increased 1.51% or $0.78 to settle at $52.38. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), on the other hand, is up 9.96% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $15.67 and has returned 4.54% during the past week.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GIS to grow earnings at a 5.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMX is expected to grow at a 19.85% annual rate. All else equal, AMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.79% for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). GIS’s ROI is 10.30% while AMX has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that AMX’s business generates a higher return on investment than GIS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, AMX’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, GIS’s free cash flow was 1.18% while AMX converted 1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. GIS has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 0.70 for AMX. This means that AMX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.94 versus a D/E of 3.91 for AMX. AMX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GIS trades at a forward P/E of 15.24, a P/B of 4.30, and a P/S of 1.89, compared to a forward P/E of 13.66, a P/B of 5.21, and a P/S of 0.95 for AMX. GIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GIS is currently priced at a -4.26% to its one-year price target of 54.71. Comparatively, AMX is -11.32% relative to its price target of 17.67. This suggests that AMX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GIS has a beta of 0.70 and AMX’s beta is 0.48. AMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GIS has a short ratio of 5.44 compared to a short interest of 3.59 for AMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMX.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) beats General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AMX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, AMX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AMX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.