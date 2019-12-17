Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) and Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Go Head-to-head

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares are down more than -47.71% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $0.05 to settle at $6.05. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), on the other hand, is down -37.42% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $16.12 and has returned -2.66% during the past week.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) and Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) are the two most active stocks in the Publishing – Newspapers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, VIRT is expected to grow at a -2.71% annual rate. All else equal, GCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.1% for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT). GCI’s ROI is 4.40% while VIRT has a ROI of 27.50%. The interpretation is that VIRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GCI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, VIRT’s free cash flow per share was +3.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, GCI’s free cash flow was 1.03% while VIRT converted 35.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 2.40 for VIRT. VIRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GCI trades at a forward P/E of 15.71, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.47, compared to a forward P/E of 11.01, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 2.03 for VIRT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GCI is currently priced at a -45% to its one-year price target of 11.00. Comparatively, VIRT is -13.47% relative to its price target of 18.63. This suggests that GCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GCI has a beta of 1.05 and VIRT’s beta is -0.55. VIRT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GCI has a short ratio of 11.94 compared to a short interest of 15.13 for VIRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GCI.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) beats Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GCI is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GCI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GCI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.