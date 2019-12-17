Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) vs. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Breaking Down the Regional – Midwest Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares are up more than 31.41% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.05 to settle at $30.92. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), on the other hand, is up 38.48% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $118.86 and has returned 3.70% during the past week.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FITB to grow earnings at a 13.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADI is expected to grow at a 6.53% annual rate. All else equal, FITB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 43.94% for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). FITB’s ROI is 11.40% while ADI has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that FITB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FITB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, ADI’s free cash flow per share was +1.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, FITB’s free cash flow was -7.03% while ADI converted 6.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FITB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.74 versus a D/E of 0.47 for ADI. FITB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FITB trades at a forward P/E of 10.45, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 3.67, compared to a forward P/E of 21.29, a P/B of 3.75, and a P/S of 7.32 for ADI. FITB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FITB is currently priced at a -1.5% to its one-year price target of 31.39. Comparatively, ADI is -3.79% relative to its price target of 123.54. This suggests that ADI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FITB has a beta of 1.41 and ADI’s beta is 1.41. ADI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FITB has a short ratio of 2.30 compared to a short interest of 1.94 for ADI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADI.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) beats Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADI is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FITB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ADI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.