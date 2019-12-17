Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) vs. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Breaking Down the Communication Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares are up more than 15.90% this year and recently increased 1.14% or $0.08 to settle at $7.07. Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), on the other hand, is up 3.09% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $48.45 and has returned 3.22% during the past week.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EXTR to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) has an EBITDA margin of 1.18%. This suggests that EXTR underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EXTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, NTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXTR’s free cash flow was -0% while NTR converted -1.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EXTR trades at a forward P/E of 8.15, a P/B of 9.06, and a P/S of 0.84, compared to a forward P/E of 15.94, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 1.42 for NTR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EXTR is currently priced at a -23.57% to its one-year price target of 9.25. Comparatively, NTR is -16.87% relative to its price target of 58.28. This suggests that EXTR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EXTR has a short ratio of 4.93 compared to a short interest of 3.83 for NTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NTR.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) beats Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXTR is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, EXTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, EXTR is more undervalued relative to its price target.