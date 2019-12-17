EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) and McKesson Corporation (MCK) Go Head-to-head

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) shares are down more than -41.29% this year and recently increased 2.42% or $0.6 to settle at $25.39. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), on the other hand, is up 28.72% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $142.20 and has returned -0.48% during the past week.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EQM to grow earnings at a 2.48% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MCK is expected to grow at a 7.22% annual rate. All else equal, MCK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 0.57% for McKesson Corporation (MCK). EQM’s ROI is 8.20% while MCK has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that EQM’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EQM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.59. Comparatively, MCK’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQM’s free cash flow was -22.05% while MCK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. EQM has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.00 for MCK. This means that MCK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EQM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.21 versus a D/E of 1.26 for MCK. MCK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EQM trades at a forward P/E of 5.64, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 3.28, compared to a forward P/E of 9.18, a P/B of 4.01, and a P/S of 0.12 for MCK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EQM is currently priced at a -35.49% to its one-year price target of 39.36. Comparatively, MCK is -8.3% relative to its price target of 155.07. This suggests that EQM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EQM has a beta of 0.89 and MCK’s beta is 1.14. EQM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EQM has a short ratio of 5.59 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for MCK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MCK.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) beats EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MCK generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, MCK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.