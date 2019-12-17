Endo International plc (ENDP) and Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) Go Head-to-head

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are down more than -35.48% this year and recently increased 1.73% or $0.08 to settle at $4.71. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), on the other hand, is up 11.94% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $17.06 and has returned 4.92% during the past week.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ENDP to grow earnings at a -14.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAUR is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, LAUR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Endo International plc (ENDP) has an EBITDA margin of 27.49%. This suggests that ENDP underlying business is more profitable ENDP’s ROI is -5.70% while LAUR has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that LAUR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENDP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ENDP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, LAUR’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENDP’s free cash flow was 0.23% while LAUR converted 6.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LAUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ENDP has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.80 for LAUR. This means that ENDP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ENDP trades at a forward P/E of 2.05, and a P/S of 0.37, compared to a forward P/E of 12.36, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 1.11 for LAUR. ENDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ENDP is currently priced at a -1.46% to its one-year price target of 4.78. Comparatively, LAUR is -17.3% relative to its price target of 20.63. This suggests that LAUR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ENDP has a short ratio of 3.84 compared to a short interest of 2.15 for LAUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LAUR.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) beats Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LAUR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ENDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LAUR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LAUR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.