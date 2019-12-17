Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) and ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Go Head-to-head

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares are down more than -16.20% this year and recently increased 1.90% or $0.32 to settle at $17.12. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), on the other hand, is down -20.76% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.75 and has returned -2.88% during the past week.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DBX to grow earnings at a 22.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZAGG is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, DBX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.54% for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG). DBX’s ROI is -59.30% while ZAGG has a ROI of 19.10%. The interpretation is that ZAGG’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DBX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, ZAGG’s free cash flow per share was -0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBX’s free cash flow was 7.46% while ZAGG converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DBX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DBX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.80 for ZAGG. This means that ZAGG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DBX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZAGG. DBX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DBX trades at a forward P/E of 29.22, a P/B of 9.30, and a P/S of 4.46, compared to a forward P/E of 7.64, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 0.44 for ZAGG. DBX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DBX is currently priced at a -41.81% to its one-year price target of 29.42. Comparatively, ZAGG is -29.55% relative to its price target of 11.00. This suggests that DBX is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) beats Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZAGG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ZAGG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,