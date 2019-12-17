Drilling Down Into the Data for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

It is interesting to note that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is active and made a solid movement in the last trading day. Now trading with a market value of 588.83M, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. As the day-to-day narrative ebbs and flows for this company, it is more important than ever to step back and get a bird’s eye view of the fundamental reality under the surface of this story.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For IMGN, the company currently has 204.49 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 14.82 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been falling. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 1.5 million in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

ImmunoGen, Inc. saw 58572 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 57761. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 55810 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 13.28 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.18% in sequential terms, the IMGN saw sales decline by -0.17%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. ImmunoGen, Inc. is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 13.28 million, yielding a gross basic income of 31.24 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 151.37M, this means overall earnings per share of -150. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of -0.14 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.

Looking ahead at valuations, according to the consensus, the next fiscal year is forecast to bring about -0.54 in total earnings per share. However, one should always remember: the trends are more important than the forecasts. This continues to be an interesting story, and we look forward to updating it again soon on ImmunoGen, Inc..