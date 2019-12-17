Dissecting the Numbers for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) and Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE)

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) shares are up more than 86.29% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.03 to settle at $36.81. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is up 7.40% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $13.49 and has returned -3.16% during the past week.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect XRX to grow earnings at a 9.79% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.22% for Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE). XRX’s ROI is 4.90% while PGRE has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that XRX’s business generates a higher return on investment than PGRE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, PGRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, XRX’s free cash flow was 1.36% while PGRE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

XRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.00 versus a D/E of 0.93 for PGRE. XRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

XRX trades at a forward P/E of 10.72, a P/B of 1.67, and a P/S of 0.87, compared to a forward P/E of 337.25, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 3.98 for PGRE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. XRX is currently priced at a -13.73% to its one-year price target of 42.67. Comparatively, PGRE is -16.42% relative to its price target of 16.14. This suggests that PGRE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. XRX has a beta of 1.85 and PGRE’s beta is 0.78. PGRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. XRX has a short ratio of 3.56 compared to a short interest of 1.75 for PGRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGRE.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) beats Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XRX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, XRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,