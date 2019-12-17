Dissecting the Numbers for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shares are up more than 4.14% this year and recently increased 1.08% or $0.4 to settle at $37.51. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), on the other hand, is up 2.82% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $87.60 and has returned 2.40% during the past week.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TRGP to grow earnings at a 55.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PNW is expected to grow at a 4.41% annual rate. All else equal, TRGP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.11% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). TRGP’s ROI is 1.80% while PNW has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that PNW’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRGP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TRGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.40. Comparatively, PNW’s free cash flow per share was +0.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRGP’s free cash flow was -5.33% while PNW converted 2.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TRGP has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.70 for PNW. This means that TRGP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42 versus a D/E of 0.99 for PNW. TRGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRGP trades at a forward P/E of 231.54, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a forward P/E of 17.91, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 2.77 for PNW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TRGP is currently priced at a -14.85% to its one-year price target of 44.05. Comparatively, PNW is -6.58% relative to its price target of 93.77. This suggests that TRGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TRGP has a beta of 1.73 and PNW’s beta is 0.03. PNW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TRGP has a short ratio of 8.41 compared to a short interest of 3.06 for PNW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNW.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) beats Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PNW is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, PNW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.