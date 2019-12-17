Dissecting the Numbers for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares are down more than -10.94% this year and recently decreased -0.56% or -$0.03 to settle at $5.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), on the other hand, is up 73.82% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $91.64 and has returned 1.71% during the past week.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PEI to grow earnings at a 1.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LDOS is expected to grow at a 10.99% annual rate. All else equal, LDOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.53% for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS). PEI’s ROI is -4.20% while LDOS has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that LDOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PEI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, LDOS’s free cash flow per share was +2.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEI’s free cash flow was -0% while LDOS converted 3.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LDOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.64 versus a D/E of 0.93 for LDOS. PEI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEI trades at a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a forward P/E of 16.97, a P/B of 4.04, and a P/S of 1.21 for LDOS. PEI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PEI is currently priced at a 9.52% to its one-year price target of 4.83. Comparatively, LDOS is -1.28% relative to its price target of 92.83. This suggests that LDOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PEI has a beta of 1.22 and LDOS’s beta is 1.49. PEI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PEI has a short ratio of 26.88 compared to a short interest of 4.01 for LDOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LDOS.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LDOS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PEI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LDOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LDOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.