Dissecting the Numbers for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) and Carvana Co. (CVNA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) shares are up more than 21.91% this year and recently increased 1.23% or $0.44 to settle at $36.17. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), on the other hand, is up 191.72% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $95.42 and has returned 6.82% during the past week.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PBA to grow earnings at a 24.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.47. Comparatively, CVNA’s free cash flow per share was -4.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBA’s free cash flow was -4.01% while CVNA converted -32.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PBA trades at a forward P/E of 18.84, a P/B of 2.10, compared to a P/B of 45.01, and a P/S of 4.46 for CVNA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PBA is currently priced at a -13.74% to its one-year price target of 41.93. Comparatively, CVNA is 21.15% relative to its price target of 78.76. This suggests that PBA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PBA has a short ratio of 7.65 compared to a short interest of 11.48 for CVNA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBA.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) beats Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PBA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PBA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.