Dissecting the Numbers for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and The New York Times Company (NYT)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares are up more than 30.33% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.17 to settle at $84.91. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT), on the other hand, is up 47.42% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $32.86 and has returned 1.80% during the past week.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) are the two most active stocks in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PAYX to grow earnings at a 8.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NYT is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, PAYX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14% for The New York Times Company (NYT). PAYX’s ROI is 30.40% while NYT has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that PAYX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NYT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PAYX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, NYT’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAYX’s free cash flow was 1.23% while NYT converted 2.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NYT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PAYX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.40 for NYT. This means that NYT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PAYX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.22 for NYT. PAYX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PAYX trades at a forward P/E of 25.41, a P/B of 12.08, and a P/S of 7.76, compared to a forward P/E of 40.42, a P/B of 4.98, and a P/S of 3.08 for NYT. PAYX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PAYX is currently priced at a 1.58% to its one-year price target of 83.59. Comparatively, NYT is 0.34% relative to its price target of 32.75. This suggests that NYT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PAYX has a beta of 0.87 and NYT’s beta is 1.17. PAYX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PAYX has a short ratio of 7.36 compared to a short interest of 15.15 for NYT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAYX.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) beats Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NYT is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NYT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, NYT is more undervalued relative to its price target.