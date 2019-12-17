Dissecting the Numbers for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) and Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares are up more than 18.92% this year and recently increased 1.48% or $0.88 to settle at $60.47. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), on the other hand, is up 10.76% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $38.59 and has returned -0.87% during the past week.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MXIM to grow earnings at a 9.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SEE is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, SEE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.01% for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). MXIM’s ROI is 29.70% while SEE has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that MXIM’s business generates a higher return on investment than SEE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MXIM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, SEE’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, MXIM’s free cash flow was -0.35% while SEE converted 0.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MXIM has a current ratio of 7.10 compared to 1.10 for SEE. This means that MXIM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MXIM trades at a forward P/E of 23.24, a P/B of 9.22, and a P/S of 7.39, compared to a forward P/E of 12.88, and a P/S of 1.28 for SEE. MXIM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MXIM is currently priced at a -5.09% to its one-year price target of 63.71. Comparatively, SEE is -15.11% relative to its price target of 45.46. This suggests that SEE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MXIM has a beta of 1.40 and SEE’s beta is 1.02. SEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MXIM has a short ratio of 2.88 compared to a short interest of 4.70 for SEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MXIM.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) beats Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SEE is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SEE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SEE is more undervalued relative to its price target.