Dissecting the Numbers for LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) shares are up more than 1.03% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.09 to settle at $82.41. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), on the other hand, is down -62.65% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $3.69 and has returned -2.12% during the past week.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LOGM to grow earnings at a 2.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNSL is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, LOGM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.99% for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL). LOGM’s ROI is 2.40% while CNSL has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that LOGM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNSL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LOGM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, CNSL’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, LOGM’s free cash flow was 4.96% while CNSL converted 1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LOGM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LOGM has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 0.70 for CNSL. This means that CNSL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LOGM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 6.54 for CNSL. CNSL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LOGM trades at a forward P/E of 16.52, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 3.16, compared to a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 0.20 for CNSL. LOGM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LOGM is currently priced at a 1.37% to its one-year price target of 81.30. Comparatively, CNSL is -26.2% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that CNSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LOGM has a beta of 1.13 and CNSL’s beta is 1.06. CNSL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LOGM has a short ratio of 2.44 compared to a short interest of 9.99 for CNSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOGM.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) beats LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNSL is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CNSL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CNSL is more undervalued relative to its price target.