Dissecting the Numbers for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares are up more than 103.94% this year and recently increased 1.00% or $0.76 to settle at $76.66. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), on the other hand, is up 16.48% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $11.17 and has returned 8.66% during the past week.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GH to grow earnings at a 35.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NGL is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, GH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 1.95% for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). GH’s ROI is -18.40% while NGL has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that NGL’s business generates a higher return on investment than GH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, NGL’s free cash flow per share was -1.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, GH’s free cash flow was -0.01% while NGL converted -0.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GH has a current ratio of 8.60 compared to 1.20 for NGL. This means that GH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.63 for NGL. NGL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GH trades at a P/B of 8.77, and a P/S of 37.31, compared to a forward P/E of 20.50, a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 0.07 for NGL. GH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GH is currently priced at a -33.8% to its one-year price target of 115.80. Comparatively, NGL is -19% relative to its price target of 13.79. This suggests that GH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GH has a short ratio of 3.12 compared to a short interest of 7.00 for NGL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GH.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) beats NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GH is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.