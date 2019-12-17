Dissecting the Numbers for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) and Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), on the other hand, is up 240.96% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $68.26 and has returned 4.48% during the past week.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) and Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, KRTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.37.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FET has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 106.90 for KRTX. This means that KRTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KRTX. FET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FET trades at a P/B of 0.38, and a P/S of 0.18, compared to a P/B of 9.61, for KRTX. FET is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FET is currently priced at a -17.82% to its one-year price target of 2.02. Comparatively, KRTX is -33.89% relative to its price target of 103.25. This suggests that KRTX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FET has a short ratio of 4.00 compared to a short interest of 0.55 for KRTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KRTX.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) beats Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KRTX has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. KRTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KRTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.