Dissecting the Numbers for Express, Inc. (EXPR) and Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares are down more than -3.33% this year and recently decreased -5.90% or -$0.31 to settle at $4.94. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), on the other hand, is up 41.46% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $28.59 and has returned 1.74% during the past week.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, GNTX is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, GNTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 32.01% for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). EXPR’s ROI is 2.70% while GNTX has a ROI of 22.80%. The interpretation is that GNTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXPR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EXPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, GNTX’s free cash flow per share was +0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXPR’s free cash flow was 1.03% while GNTX converted 3.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EXPR has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 5.40 for GNTX. This means that GNTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GNTX. EXPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXPR trades at a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a forward P/E of 16.39, a P/B of 3.74, and a P/S of 4.04 for GNTX. EXPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EXPR is currently priced at a 1.23% to its one-year price target of 4.88. Comparatively, GNTX is 12.12% relative to its price target of 25.50. This suggests that EXPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EXPR has a beta of 1.06 and GNTX’s beta is 1.14. EXPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EXPR has a short ratio of 6.96 compared to a short interest of 4.47 for GNTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNTX.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) beats Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNTX has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EXPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GNTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.