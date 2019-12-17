Dissecting the Numbers for Euronav NV (EURN) and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares are up more than 66.96% this year and recently increased 1.05% or $0.12 to settle at $11.57. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), on the other hand, is down -16.03% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.29 and has returned -31.57% during the past week.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EURN to grow earnings at a -13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EURN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, AQST’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, EURN’s free cash flow was -0% while AQST converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EURN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EURN trades at a forward P/E of 6.97, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 3.06, compared to a P/S of 3.18 for AQST. EURN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EURN is currently priced at a -20.59% to its one-year price target of 14.57. Comparatively, AQST is -71.86% relative to its price target of 18.80. This suggests that AQST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EURN has a short ratio of 0.97 compared to a short interest of 1.17 for AQST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EURN.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) beats Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AQST generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AQST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AQST is more undervalued relative to its price target.