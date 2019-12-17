Dissecting the Numbers for Dermira, Inc. (DERM) and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) shares are up more than 81.50% this year and recently increased 2.76% or $0.35 to settle at $13.05. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), on the other hand, is up 6.83% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $17.52 and has returned 1.80% during the past week.

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, RLJ is expected to grow at a -3.86% annual rate. All else equal, DERM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 27.11% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). DERM’s ROI is -70.10% while RLJ has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that RLJ’s business generates a higher return on investment than DERM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DERM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, RLJ’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, DERM’s free cash flow was -0.01% while RLJ converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RLJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DERM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 24.44 versus a D/E of 0.77 for RLJ. DERM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DERM trades at a P/B of 48.33, and a P/S of 8.70, compared to a forward P/E of 36.50, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 1.85 for RLJ. DERM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DERM is currently priced at a -42.43% to its one-year price target of 22.67. Comparatively, RLJ is -6.46% relative to its price target of 18.73. This suggests that DERM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DERM has a beta of 1.39 and RLJ’s beta is 1.31. RLJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DERM has a short ratio of 4.71 compared to a short interest of 3.90 for RLJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RLJ.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) beats Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RLJ is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RLJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, RLJ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.