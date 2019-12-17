Dissecting the Numbers for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) and Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares are up more than 30.93% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.07 to settle at $25.19. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), on the other hand, is down -30.54% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $36.08 and has returned 0.81% during the past week.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DAR to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MDP is expected to grow at a 25.70% annual rate. All else equal, MDP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.47% for Meredith Corporation (MDP). DAR’s ROI is 1.20% while MDP has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that MDP’s business generates a higher return on investment than DAR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DAR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, MDP’s free cash flow per share was -1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, DAR’s free cash flow was 0.92% while MDP converted -2.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DAR has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for MDP. This means that DAR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DAR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 3.17 for MDP. MDP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DAR trades at a forward P/E of 27.03, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 1.24, compared to a forward P/E of 5.27, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 0.54 for MDP. DAR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DAR is currently priced at a -1.87% to its one-year price target of 25.67. Comparatively, MDP is -5.05% relative to its price target of 38.00. This suggests that MDP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DAR has a beta of 1.26 and MDP’s beta is 1.12. MDP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DAR has a short ratio of 3.03 compared to a short interest of 10.78 for MDP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAR.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) beats Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDP has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, MDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MDP is more undervalued relative to its price target.